Alice Faye McGhee, 73

Alice Faye McGhee, born May 27, 1949, moved to her heavenly home on May 20, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, JC and Lucille McGhee;

Sister, Jean Lowe, and Brother, JC “Bud” McGhee.

Faye is survived by daughter, Colleen Melhorn “The Pic” (Donald Breeden);

Son, Mitchell Melhorn “The Shovel” ( wife Sarah Nicole);

Grandchildren, Connor, Keegan, and Katie Melhorn;

Siblings, Donna Brummett, Teresa McGhee, Bill McGhee (wife Gail), Tammy Fuller (husband John), Lori McGlasson (husband Stuart);

Beloved brother-in-law, Cardus Lowe, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and good friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 11 am in Anderson Memorial Gardens with her son, Mitchell officiating. Family will meet at Jackson Funeral Home at 10 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn 37840 to assist with funeral charges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...