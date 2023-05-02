2nd Annual Spring Fling at the Roane County Courthouse

Please join Heavens Gift Clothing for their 2nd Annual Spring Fling on May 13, 2023, from 10am to 4pm in the Roane County Courthouse Parking Lot. They are so excited about this opportunity to bring the community family fun with vendors, food trucks, games, and entertainment on site. They are now accepting vendors for this event. If interested, please email them at heavensgiftclothing@gmail.com for a vendor packet.
