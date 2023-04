According to reports, one person is dead and one injured after strong winds blew the roof off a dugout during opening ceremonies at Rockwood Sports Complex Saturday.

One person was transported to Tennova West with non-life threatening injuries while one was sent to Roane Medical Center to be stabilized. That person, according to reports, has passed away due to their injuries.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

