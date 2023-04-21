William “Billy” Thurman White Jr, Wartburg

William “Billy” Thurman White, Jr., age 46 from Wartburg passed away on April 20, 2023, at his home. Billy was born January 9, 1977, to Sally and John Rhea and Bill and Mary Jane White.

He is survived by his parents; stepsister Andrea Reyes; stepbrother Kevin Rhea.

Billy enjoyed life and a good party with family, friends, and loved his dog, Sami. Billy was an honorary deputy and friend to the Morgan County Sheriffs Dept. and best friends with Wayne Potter, Sheriff, and Rick Hamby, Chief Deputy.

He was friends to all and never met a stranger. He had the ability to make you smile, always something funny to say. He saw the good in everyone. Billy loved life, and people… but most importantly he loved his “Mama”. Billy will be missed by all that ever met him, and Heaven is a better place since he entered the pearly gate.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 24, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William “Billy” Thurman White, Jr.

