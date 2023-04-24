Wendell “Buddy” Freytag, 65

A faithful loyal man of God, Wendell “Buddy” Freytag went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 22, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on January 23, 1958, to loving parents, Gene and Jane Freytag, and dedicated his life to his family, friends, and coworkers. Buddy made friends his whole life and was there for anybody that needed him. He was a devoted son, father, and brother to his family. If Buddy said he would be there, he was there. He grew up in Chicago, and when he moved to Sunbright Tennessee in his early teenage years, he fell in love with country living! He provided for his family by doing work in road construction and was with LoJac for over 30 years and made a career in what he loves doing. Buddy loved the farm life and dedicated his time away from his job to his farm. He and his father and brothers would spend hours in the fields, and on other projects which all of them would work together to get things accomplished. He loved his dog, Telle, and where he went, she went. He raised her from a puppy for six years, and she was his favorite companion. Buddy gave his life to the Lord when he was a teenager and will forever be watching over us in heaven, with our creator.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Eugene Freytag, brother, Randy Freytag, and his uncle Jim Freytag. Left to cherish his memory. His loving mother, Sarah Jane Freytag sisters, April (Allen) Jones, Rebecca Douglas, Lori (Ken)Makins brothers, David (Lou) Freytag, Daniel Freytag (Tammy), and Tim (Teresa) Freytag. His two children, Kristy (David ) Johnson and Wendell Freytag Jr. His grandchildren, Madison, Izaiah, and Eli, and his nieces and nephews that will all miss him dearly!

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with the funeral at 5:00 p.m. with Bro. Ethan Northrup officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wendell “Buddy” Freytag.

