Wartburg Coach Suspended Pending Investigation

Picture Courtesy of Facebook

According to sources, Robert Drake, the head softball coach at Wartburg High School, was suspended today pending an investigation of inappropriate conduct with students/players. According to the Wartburg police department, Drake was suspended today but has not been charged with a crime. The Morgan County School System is investigating.

We contacted Director of Schools, David Treece, and he confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, and that Drake is suspended. When asked if he was suspended with pay, he said that in Tennessee you cannot suspend someone with pay.

Drake is also the defensive coordinator for the Wartburg football team.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated with any added information as it becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...