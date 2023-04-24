Virginia Oxford Black, Kingston

Virginia Oxford Black, age 88, of Kingston, passed away from her earthly home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, April 22, 2023. She was a loving “Momma” a proud “Nana” and a faithful Christian.

Virginia was born December 4, 1934, in Lambert, Arkansas, and the daughter of Raymond and Virgie Oxford.

She was a member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church since moving from her home of 23 years in Rockwood. During her years in Rockwood, she was a faithful member of the Eureka Baptist Church where she lovingly served helping in the nursery and in the kitchen. Virginia made many cherished friends and extended family members as a member of each congregation.

She retired from Plant Maintenance Service Corporation after 23 years of service. She was known to have the best attendance record of any employee and she was also known to never grumble or complain. The owners and friends recognize that she was an example as to the meaning of dependability and her willingness to work.

Virginia was an amazing mother who raised and provided solely for three children. She purchased several homes over the years. She was known for her well-manicured yard, beautiful flowers, and her black plastic vegetable garden beds.

Preceded in death by son David Kevin Black, Brother Ray Oxford, Sister Mary Francis (Robert) Floyd brother-in-law Austin Nail.

She is survived by her oldest son, Chris Black, and wife, Judy of Huntsville, AL; and daughter, Kelly (Black) husband, Greg Ratliff of Kingston.

Grandchildren, Charlie (Stephanie) Medlin, Jacob Black, Michael Black, Megan (Chad) Drewery, Katelyn (Dave) Jimpkoski, and Madison Gibson.

Great grandchildren, Logan Currier, Turner and Samuel Drewery, Kaileigh Medlin, Mya Black, Tristan Cordell, and Jayden Medlin.

Surviving siblings, Vernell Harrelson of Mt. View, AK., and Bonnie Nail of Biscoe, AK

Sister-in-law; Marcene Oxford of Oklahoma City, OK

She had a host of nieces and nephews.

Special friends; Marie McCuistion, Carol Ratliff Randy Gibson, Melissa Wormsley, Karen and Bill Wilson, Ruth Hall, Tammy Lindsey

The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Chapman Grove Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm, in Chapman Grove Cemetery with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...