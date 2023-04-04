UPDATE: Shooting at Midtown Body Shop that left One dead, three others injured last Thursday in Midtown

In an update on last Thursday afternoons deadly shooting incident at the Midtown Body Shop. Today Sheriff Jack Stockton told us that the owner Rocky King, one of the victims who was shot in the head, was released from the hospital this past weekend. His daughter who was married to the shooter at one time, was also shot and is still in UT Medical Center in serious but stable condition. The third person shot Amanda Weaver was unresponsive at the scene and died from her injuries. The gunman, identified as Brian Wilson, who went to the Midtown Auto Body Shop allegedly to seek vengeance, according to the Sheriff, and when entering the establishment following an altercation of some kind, opened fire striking King, Weaver, and King’s Daughter. He then fled the building and was located behind the establishment in an area on Dog Wood Lane and Old Highway 70 where a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper confronted him. Wilson allegedly pointed a gun at the Trooper, the trooper then fired shots at Wilson. He was airlifted to UT Medical Center and, according to Sheriff Stockton, remains in serious but stable condition under security by the Sheriff’s Office.



