Upcoming mowing and roadside maintenance on Spur Road 

Brad Jones

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will pick up litter and mow road shoulders and ditches this week and next on the Spur Road. Workers will also clear downed trees, fallen rocks, and other debris that has accumulated over the last several months. To do the work safely, crews will close one lane of traffic in the work zone.  

Crews will be working on the southbound Spur Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27. They will move to the northbound Spur Monday, May 1 through Thursday, May 4. All work will start at 7 a.m. and end by 4 p.m. each day. Motorists should expect short-term delays and be prepared to slow down if encountering crews and equipment on the road.  

The Spur, a 5-mile section of the Foothills Parkway between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, is traveled by millions of motorists every year and accumulates the largest amount of litter among the park’s 384 miles of roads.   For more information about temporary road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website: https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm

