Union Organizer Derek Guy Will Speak at Democratic Women’s Club Meeting April 17

Derek Guy, union organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), will discuss his work as an organizer and the benefits of union membership at a meeting of the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club on Monday, April 17.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with pizza and conversation, followed by the program from 6-7 p.m. at the IBEW Local Union 270, 138 N. Lincoln Circle, Oak Ridge.

From the perspective of the IBEW and unions in general, Guy will discuss how union members benefit compared with those in the non-union sector.

He will discuss how policies from the present administration in the White House are especially labor friendly. Guy also will provide information for employees who would like to join a union but don’t know where to begin.

Guy, an organizer for IBEW Local 270, and his and his wife Regina, also a member of IBEW Local 270, have three children and are active volunteers in the Oak Ridge community.

Pizza will be available at the meeting for $5 per person. For more information, email Democratic Women’s Club President Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...