Trula Mae Jeffers Prosise, 85

Trula Mae Jeffers Prosise, age 85, ascended to Heaven on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, where she was welcomed on such a special day by those she loved who have gone before her. Trula was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.

Trula was born December 22, 1937, in a cabin in Anderson County on a peach orchard where her father served as the caretaker. On June 3, 1955, she graduated from Clinton High School and later that same day married Ernest Prosise, Jr. The couple moved to Oak Ridge in 1957, where they spent the rest of their lives.

Trula was preceded in death by husband, Ernest Prosise, Jr; son, Michael Prosise; parents, Kerty & Kate Jeffers; brother, Condred Jeffers; and sister, Alma Rose Ferrell. Survivors include brother, Gailon Jeffers; sister, Lola Lee; son, Jeff Prosise & wife, Lori Beasley Prosise; and grandchildren, Adam Prosise, Amy Schwartz & husband, Conner, and Abby Lewis & husband, Eli.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission of Hope at PO Box 51824 Knoxville, TN 37950 missionofhope.org/donate/ or 865-584-7571.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...