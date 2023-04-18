Tractor-trailer overturns on I-40 eastbound ramp at Harriman shutting down ramp for hours

The eastbound on-ramp to I-40 at the Harriman exit (Exit 347) remained closed much of the afternoon due to an overturned tractor trailer. The accident happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab of the wreckage but after Harriman fire, EMA staff and Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they were able to free the man from the wreckage who was then taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The Tractor trailer was loaded with crushed cars and according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, allegedly the load shifted after making one of the curves on the ramp, causing the truck to flip over onto its side which took out several feet of guardrail. The Tennessee highway patrol is investigating the accident and we will have more on this when we receive the report from their agency.
Tags Exit Ramp I-40 Overturned Truck Roane County Shutdown Tennessee Highway Patrol Truck Wreck
Check Also
Knoxville Gets Latest Upgrade to its Xfinity 10G Network
Multi-gig Speeds will be Among the Fastest in the Region KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – April 17, …