Touch a Truck Event in Harriman this weekend

Sponsored by The City of Harriman, it’s called “Touch a Truck” and the event is Saturday at The Harriman Riverfront Park. Trucks, equipment, & vehicles of all shapes & sizes will gather at David Webb Riverfront Park where children of all ages, with parent supervision, will be welcome to touch & explore these amazing pieces of equipment. Fun activities will also be available at this FREE family event. Admission to the event is FREE! NOTE: Food, face painting, & some other games will be available for purchase. Don’t miss this great event. This event will be weather depending.
