Tommy Lowe, Harriman

Mr. Tommy Lowe, age 67, of Harriman, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at his home. He worked as a Brick Mason for many years. Tommy enjoyed being at the lake fishing and playing his guitar and good music.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Juanita Neal Lowe.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law: Shawn & Leeanne Lowe and Aron & Joy Lowe.

Grandchildren: Alicia and Katherine.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 3, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Wayne Nelson officiating. The family will meet Tuesday, April 4 at 11:00 AM in Hornsby Chapel Cemetery in Ten Mile for Graveside.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Tommy Lowe during this difficult time.

