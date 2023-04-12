THSO offering free ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ yard signs

On Friday, April 14, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will join public safety partners statewide to launch Slow Down Tennessee. From April 14 – 28, participating agencies will help increase awareness and enforcement to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Tennessee. Students and citizens are encouraged to participate by requesting Slow Down Tennessee yard signs from the THSO for display in local areas. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), from 2018 to 2022, there were 36,870 speed-related crashes statewide. Click here for a breakdown of Tennessee traffic crash data by county from 2018 to 2022.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development will also join the campaign to display Slow Down Tennessee yard signs at welcome centers statewide as a reminder to visitors and traveling motorists. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will utilize the digital highway message boards to relay the same message.

The public is encouraged to participate on social media by using #SlowDownTN to help spread awareness. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and local law enforcement statewide will increase saturation patrols, conduct high visibility enforcement, and utilize other tactics to curb speeding

drivers.

