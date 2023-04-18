Thomas Lee Harney Jr, Lancing

Thomas Lee Harney, Jr., age 88 of Lancing, TN, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2023. He was the husband of Maisel Harney. They shared 62 years of marriage together. Thomas was born on March 23, 1935, in Harlan, KY. He was the son of Thomas and Edna Harney. He is a veteran who served in the Navy for four years in the Korean War. Thomas was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maisel Harney; parents, Thomas and Edna Harney; and brother, G.W. Harney.

He is survived by his children: Terri Harney and Penny (Dwayne) Beaty; brothers: Jack (Linda) Harney, David (Theresa) Harney, and Roger (Janie) Harney; sister-in-law, Kay Harney; five grandchildren: Vanessa Hutcherson, Jimmy (Brandy) Hutcherson, Thomas Hutcherson (girlfriend Emily Dyle), Joshua (Brittany) Hamby, and Victoria (Tanner) Turpin; and 8 great-grandchildren: Lilly and Hunter Griffith, Braden, Autumn, and Bryleigh Hamby, Mavery “June Bug” Turpin, and Michael and Brylyn Freels.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow at the Fairview Church Cemetery in Lancing with Bro. Dustin Bonham officiating.

