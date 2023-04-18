THIEVES STEALING ELECTRICITY EQUIPTMENT

Last Tuesday, Cumberland County deputies were dispatched to Millstone Mountain Road near Daysville for reports of vandalism. When speaking with one of the victims, he stated that Rockwood Electric Utility had called him saying his electricity had been shut off without their permission. When the victim arrived on the scene, he first noticed that the front gate had been damaged. He stated the power line was cut from the pole and stolen from a box that’s owned by Rockwood Electric Utility. He said the conduit pole for his RV was cut as well. Deputies had observed three of the four conduit poles were cut on his property.

The underground electric wires and poles were installed around 7 years ago costing $7,500. One of the neighbors did notice a red full-size truck and a black Jeep with a light bar leave the residence on the same date the electricity was cut off. The damage to the gate is around $500. This case is currently being

investigated and if you have any info on this case, please notify The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department or REU.

