Thelma Jean Morgan-Phillips, Harriman

Thelma Jean Morgan-Phillips, age 74 went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2023. She was a loved mother, sister, and friend. Everyone who met and knew Thelma loved her. Thelma lived in Harriman, TN for 36 years, and was raised in the Joyner Community.

Thelma is preceded in death by her son Randy Ray Phillips; mother and daddy Myrtle and William E. (Bill) Morgan; sisters Billie Jo, Becky, Joyce June, Patsy, and her brothers Bob, Haywood, Larry, Enoch, Paul, and Jimmy.

She is survived by her children Myrtle Missy Phillips, David (Lisa) Phillips, Brian (Misty) Phillips, and Benji (Heather) Phillips her sisters Nancy Monte, Debbie (Dave) Hutcherson, and Rita Baker and a host of grandchildren as well as bonus family and friends.

Thelma Jean loved to sew, make quilts, and loved to cook for others, no one went hungry around her.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Schubert Funeral Home with Rev. Reves Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow in the Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thelma Jean Morgan-Phillips.

