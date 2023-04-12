TerraPower, Cardinal Health, Isotek, and DOE gather today to celebrate historic achievement in next generation cancer treatment

It’s called “No One Fights Alone” a program today held at the Pollard Technology Conference Center in Oak Ridge, the event was celebrating the partnership between the medical research community, federal government, and private companies that is enabling revolutionary new cancer treatments. Attendees heard about the next chapter of this partnership and the hope it is offering in the fight against cancer. The program’s name serves as a reminder to those battling cancer that an entire community is fighting alongside them.

Isotek Systems is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) contractor that is responsible for safely and securely overseeing the inventory of uranium-233 and preparing its removal from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Isotek Systems is a subsidiary of Atkins Nuclear Secured, a business unit within SNC-Lavalin.

Isotek, TerraPower, and DOE entered into a public-private partnership in 2018. Through this partnership, Isotek is extracting rare medical isotopes, thorium-229, for TerraPower Isotopes, a subsidiary of TerraPower, to advance the next generations of isotopes and support promising cancer treatment research. This event marks the next phase of this effort, which is providing significantly larger quantities of medical isotopes to aid research and eliminating an inventory of 1950’s era nuclear material stored at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Those who were in attendance today that were guest speakers were:

  • U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann
  • U.S. Department of Energy Principal Deputy Asst. Secretary Jeff Avery
  • TerraPower Isotopes President Scott Claunch
  • Cardinal Health Nuclear Pharmacy Segment President Mike Pintek
  • RayzeBio President and CEO Ken Song
  • And SNC-Lavalin Nuclear President Joe St. Julian

