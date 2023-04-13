TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY’S DRIVER SERVICES MOBILE UNITS RECEIVE AN UPDATED LOOK

Tennessee Driver Services Mobile Unit

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) two mobile driver license units were recently rewrapped for a cleaner, more modern look.

“After years of use, our two mobile units needed a refresh,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “This update gives our dedicated staff members a clean and efficient space to serve the people of Tennessee.”

The TDOSHS’s mobile driver license units are available by request for REAL ID issuance at corporate and municipal events and have served Tennessee communities after a disaster, such as a flood, tornado, or wildfire. The mobile units provide the same services as driver services centers across the state, including the issuance of non-commercial and commercial driver licenses, REAL IDs, renewals and duplicates, address changes, and photo identifications. 

“Driver Services strives to provide the best customer service as we make sure Tennesseans are prepared to be safe, knowledgeable, and competent drivers,” said Assistant Commissioner of Driver Services Michael Hogan. “Our mobile units are one of the tools we employ to improve the customer experience and help communities who have experienced a disaster.”

The mobile driver license units are part of the TDOSHS’s ongoing efforts to issue REAL IDs and reduce wait times at driver services centers.  These efforts also include offering many driver services online, installing self-service kiosks, and partnering with county clerks across the state to offer more service locations.

For more information about TDOSHS’s Driver Services division and the mobile driver license units, visit www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html. To request the mobile units for your group or event, please contact the Driver Services Division at dsmobile@tn.gov

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

