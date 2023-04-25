TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OFFERS SPAY AND NEUTER SERVICES GRANTS

NASHVILLE — Animal shelters in Tennessee are invited to apply for grants to provide low-cost spay and neuter services. The application period is open until May 12, 2023.

“Pet owners can help their dogs and cats lead longer, healthier lives with a simple medical procedure,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “Offering grants for low-cost spay and neuter makes the services more affordable for owners to protect their pet against health and behavioral problems. Preventing unplanned litters is less expensive than treating certain health issues or raising a litter of puppies or kittens.”

When you purchase an Animal Friendly – Spay and Neuter Saves Lives specialty license plate, $35 of every plate sold goes to Animal Friendly Grants, a program administered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division.

Animal Friendly Grants are available to government-run shelters or non-profit organizations in Tennessee that provide low-cost spay and neuter services. Grant awards help defray the costs of the procedures and are based on the number of animals the organization serves and the number of counties reached.

The reimbursement grants are for spay and neuter procedures only and do not cover other types of services or expenses. The procedure must be performed by a clinic in Tennessee with a veterinarian who is licensed in Tennessee.

The application for qualified shelters and organizations can be found at www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/animals/animal-health/forms.html.

Email animal.friendlygrants@tn.gov or call 615-837-5104 with questions.

Tennessee residents who are registering or renewing motor vehicle registration may purchase Animal Friendly – Spay and Neuter Saves Lives plates online, in person, by mail, or via the free MyTN mobile app. Find out more at the Tennessee Department of Revenue at www.tn.gov/revenue/title-and-registration/renewals.html.

