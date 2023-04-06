Tennessee debuts Historic Cemetery Register and Statewide Cemetery Map

Brad Jones 5 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

(THC press release) The Tennessee Historic Cemetery Preservation Program has created a map in ArcGIS format of the state’s historic cemeteries available to the public. The Tennessee Historical Commission defines historic cemeteries as those 50 years old or older. Identifying locations of the state’s numerous cemeteries is an on-going project and the map is subject to change as more information is available.

View the Tennessee Statewide Cemetery Map here!

The Tennessee Historical Commission does not post GPS coordinates on the map due to privacy concerns.

For details about a particular cemetery, contact Historic Cemetery Preservation Specialist, Graham Perry. THC does not keep detailed information about individual burials in most cases.

The Tennessee Historical Commission does not compile data regarding prehistoric Native American cemeteries. This information is kept by the Tennessee Division of Archaeology.

The Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register documents historic cemeteries for the purpose of preservation efforts. The Register is an honorary designation and research tool. To have the cemetery evaluated by the THC staff for the addition to the Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register, please fill out the Historic Cemetery Application.

  • Criteria for the application can be found here.
  • Frequently Asked Questions can be found here.

All Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register inquiries should be emailed to graham.perry@tn.gov.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Kingston Police arrest man found unresponsive for DUI

Kingston Police were sent to check out an unresponsive individual in a pickup near the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: