TBI: One adult, one juvenile killed in overnight fire

UPDATE: According to our friends at WVLT News, they spoke to Willie Morris, the adult man’s brother, who identified the victims as 61-year-old Tim Morris and Tim’s 11-year-old stepson Isaac. He added that the child was a fifth grader at Clinton Elementary School.

Investigators with the TBI have taken over the investigation. At this time, officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire, but Willie told WVLT News that the fire could have started after the homeowners placed burn barrels next to the house.

Two people were killed in an overnight house fire in Anderson County.

The Rocky Top Fire Department said, at around 11:30 pm, they responded to a mutual aid request from the Medford Volunteer Fire Department as they battled a residential fire on Ponderosa Lane. After the fire was contained, firefighters say they found the bodies of two people inside. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office told WYSH Thursday morning that the victims were an adult and a child, but officials did not release their ages, genders, or any other identifying information.

In a response to a request for information from the TBI, agency spokesperson Leslie Earhart indicated the investigation was in its very early stages but confirmed that the TBI is “working alongside” the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

“TBI special agents are working alongside the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred late Wednesday evening at a home in the 100 block of Ponderosa Lane in Rocky Top.

One adult and one juvenile were found deceased inside the home. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.” Earhart stated.

As we learn more about Wednesday’s tragic fire, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...