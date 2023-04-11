Susan Hall, Harriman

Susan Hall, 66, of Harriman, passed away on April 7, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. She worked at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary for 28 years. She loved her family and worked hard to provide for them. She was a traveler at heart taking road trips from Key West to California and even spending time at Niagara Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert & Opal McKinney.

She is survived by her Husband: David Hall.

Daughter: Nicole Newman.

Son: Adam Newman.

Stepdaughter: Mandy Sayne.

Stepson: Brandon Hall.

Brother: Robert McKinney.

Sister: Sandra McKinney.

Grandson: Weston Bray.

Granddaughter: Opal Newman.

Along with many other friends and family.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Susan Hall during this difficult time.

