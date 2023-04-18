Shelia A. Redmon, Wartburg

Shelia A. Redmon, age 71 of Wartburg, passed away peacefully at her home on April 16, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cline and Bobby Bunch; sister, Frankie Cuthbert; and granddaughter, Alyson Tinker.

She is survived by her children: Tracy Redmon, Stacy (Tim)  Ruppe, and Jeremy (Christina) Redmon; brothers: Jimmy (Sherry) Bunch, Charles “Doobie” (Brenda) Bunch, and Jason Bunch; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 19 from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Interment will follow at Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg, TN. with Bro. Tim Ruppe officiating at 2:00 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shelia A. Redmon.

