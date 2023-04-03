Shelby Jean Campbell, Rocky Top

Shelby Jean Campbell age 84, of Rocky Top, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville. She was born on May 15, 1938, in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Graham Boggs and Billie Nelson Boggs. Shelby was of the Baptist faith and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She loved painting scenery, landscapes, and floral arrangements, and she was a member of the Women Democratic party. Shelby is preceded in death by her parents Graham & Billie Boggs, brothers C.W. Boggs & wife Jane Boggs, Gerald Boggs, and Husband of 62 years William “Bill” Campbell. She is survived by:

Son William Campbell & Marlene McMinnville, TN

Daughter Kim Morgan & John Port Richey, FL

Sister Helen Taylor & Bob Clowers

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Monday, April 3, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: To follow the funeral service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

