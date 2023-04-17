Sheila Gibson, Huntsville

Sheila Gibson, age 71, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntsville Rehabilitation Center in Huntsville. Sheila loved crocheting, being outdoors, her cats, and loved watching the birds.

She is preceded in death by her parents James & Martha Gibson; the mom who raised her, Alice

Gibson; brothers Gary & Tommy Gibson; sisters Naomi and Margaret Messemore.

She is survived by her sisters Janice West, Carolyn Patten, Loretta, and Christine; brothers Chester Bullock and Richard Gibson and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will have a graveside service Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hines Cemetery in Lancing with Bro. Tim Wilson officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sheila Gibson.

