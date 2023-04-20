Second person arrested in connection to 2021 overdose death

A joint investigation by the TBI and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a second person on charges connected to an overdose death that occurred a little over two years ago.

Sonya Brotherton (TBI Photo)

According to a TBI release, on April 2, 2021, special agents with the agency’s Drug Investigation Division joined detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 43-year-old Abraham Zenas Wallace after he was found dead in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane in Jacksboro.

An autopsy determined his cause of death to be an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

DeAnthony Gilmore-Page (TBI photo)

In January, investigators announced that Wallace’s wife, 36-year-old Sonya Kay Brotherton had been arrested following her indictment on one count each of second-degree murder and delivery of a Schedule I narcotic in connection to the death.

On Wednesday, the state agency announced that a second person, 32-year-old DeAnthony Gilmore-Page of Knoxville, has also now been arrested in connection to Wallace’s death. Gilmore-Page was also indicted by the Campbell County Grand Jury in January on one count of second-degree murder, but was not apprehended until this week, although the TBI release does not indicate where he was arrested or what the circumstances of his capture were.

During the course of their probe, investigators say they determined that Gilmore-Page and Brotherton had both played roles in supplying Wallace with the drugs that killed him.

On Wednesday, Gilmore-Page was booked into the Campbell County Jail on a bond of $100,000.

