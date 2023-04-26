Samuel Richard “Sam” Bazel, 90, Harriman

Mr. Samuel Richard “Sam” Bazel, age 90, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Willie Gallaher officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the U.S. Air Force. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers Tennessee.

