Samantha Lynn Sawin Moore, 29, Kingston

Mrs. Samantha Lynn Sawin Moore, age 29 of Kingston, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born on June 9, 1993, in Illinois. She was of the Christian faith. She is preceded in death by her grandmothers: Robertine Wisch & Florence Powell. She is survived by:

Husband: Mathew Shawn Moore

Son: Jayden Alixander Moore

Stepchildren: Elizabeth Delanie Moore, Aiden Elijah Moore

Mother: Jennifer Sawin

Father: Daniel Sawin

Mom & Dad: Rickey & Sharon Powell

Sisters: Danna Golliher (Dylan)

Jewel Sawin

Brothers: Rickey Powell

Alix Powell (April)

Mother-in-law: Deborah Moore

Niece: Lillianna Powell

Niece: Piper Golliher

Niece: Dalaynna Golliher

Nephew: Asher Powell

And several other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Samantha Lynn Sawin Moore.

