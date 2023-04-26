Samantha Lynn Sawin Moore, 29, Kingston

Mrs. Samantha Lynn Sawin Moore, age 29 of Kingston, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born on June 9, 1993, in Illinois. She was of the Christian faith. She is preceded in death by her grandmothers: Robertine Wisch & Florence Powell. She is survived by:
Husband: Mathew Shawn Moore
Son: Jayden Alixander Moore
Stepchildren: Elizabeth Delanie Moore, Aiden Elijah Moore
Mother: Jennifer Sawin
Father: Daniel Sawin
Mom & Dad: Rickey & Sharon Powell
Sisters: Danna Golliher (Dylan)
Jewel Sawin
Brothers: Rickey Powell
Alix Powell (April)
Mother-in-law: Deborah Moore
Niece: Lillianna Powell
Niece: Piper Golliher
Niece: Dalaynna Golliher
Nephew: Asher Powell
And several other extended family members and friends
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Samantha Lynn Sawin Moore.