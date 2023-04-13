Ryan Lee “Ryle” Gehrts II, 18, Oliver Springs

Psalms 23:4 – Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

Ryan Lee “Ryle” Gehrts II, age 18 of Oliver Springs, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 9, 2023. While Ryle’s untimely departure from this life weighs heavily on our hearts, the family celebrates and finds joy in our many memories of him.

Rarely could you find Ryle not busy; otherwise, he wasn’t happy. From a young age, he sought out old and new hobbies. He thoroughly enjoyed any outdoor activity, but hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and riding bulls were some of his favorites. When not seeking out adrenaline, you could most likely find him with his sisters and their families, whom he affectionately referred to as “his sissies.”

Ryle’s personality was always bigger than life, but his size most notably preceded him as he was referred to as “Tank” at a mere two years of age by his Great Aunt Phyllis and declared as his dad’s “little giant.” Although the tallest amongst most, he was ironically the baby of the family and treated as such with a substantial amount of love and affection.

Many might also know Ryle as a dreamer, but even more than that, he was determined to make his dreams a reality. Most recently, he found a passion in carpentry as an apprentice through the Carpenters Local 50 for TJ Wies at the Y-12 National Security Complex. Their willingness to educate and lead Ryle was not lost on him, and he was proud to share the trade with so many kinds, of hard-working individuals he also considered friends.

Although Ryle had many memorable attributes, we will remember him most fondly for his extraordinary bond with his nieces, infectious smile, and wild heart.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Helen Ray; grandfather, Don Hendrix; honorary grandfather, Jimmy Giles, and nephew, Ethan Grindle.

He is survived by his grandparents, Ron and Rita Gehrts, Fred and Wilma Stagnolia, and Norman Boling; honorary grandmother, Linda Giles;

Mother, Angela Stagnolia, and stepfather, Randy Stagnolia; Father, Ryan Gehrts, and stepmother, Kim Gehrts;

Adored siblings, Kirstie (Zach) Grindle, Alix (Skylar) Seiber, Cassie (Cory) Braden, Andrew Stagnolia, Austin Stagnolia, Erica Giles, and Tegan (Eli) Hardie, as well as his brothers: Nick Gehrts, Sam Gehrts, DJ Wells-Gehrts, and step-sister, Stacia (Amy) West;

Beloved nieces, Everly Grindle and Delaney Seiber; special aunts and uncles, Ronda Huffstetler and Randy Gehrts, Lisa Holt and Jennifer Jordan and Darrell Ray; extra special friends, Brady and Cole Jackson, Evan Martin and Blake Nation, and a host of great uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 2-4 at Beech Park Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Robert Melton officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Dyllis Baptist Church Cemetery.

