Ronald Edward Parks, Clinton

On Sunday, April 9th Ronald Edward Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age of 72. He was born in Lake City, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his wife Katha Parks, his father, James Parks, and his brother, Gary Parks.

He is survived by his mother Willie Parks, his children, Rita, Frankie, Renee (Roger), Mark (Deb), Angie (Lyle), and Susan, ten grandkids, and twenty great-grandkids. While Ronald will be missed by his family, we are thankful he is at peace.



Ronald’s graveside service will be at Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clinch River Baptist Church. www.holleygamble.com

