Rockwood Police assist Cumberland County pursuit into town with apprehension of suspect

Rockwood Police Department officials received a call just before 11am Monday morning of a Pursuit leaving Cumberland County heading down Highway 70 into Rockwood by Cumberland County officials. The vehicle, which according to the police report from Rockwood stated, The Cumberland County deputy said two persons were in the vehicle, as he was trying to pull the car over in the Westel area for speeding, upon heading to the area of South Gateway detective Dustin Arnold with Rockwood PD said he noticed a vehicle at Jerry’s Bait Shop matching the description, and then seen a male subject run into the woods across the highway. After a search for the subject identified as 19-year-old James Schillinger from Rockwood, he was located at 636 Tarwater Street in a storage building behind a residence and placed into custody. He was taken to the Roane County Jail and faces several charges not only from Roane County but also Cumberland County. The female subject in the vehicle, according to Officer Arnold, whom we spoke with, may have gotten in another vehicle. A vehicle was seen canvassing the area, possibly attempting to pick up Schillinger. She was not located in the area, but charges could be forthcoming to those who were attempting to locate Shillinger before he was arrested.

James Shillinger, 19

White / Male

Booking Number: 26049

Booked: 4/17/23, 13:13

Bond: $2,500.00

1 – Failure To Appear

Offense Date: 04/17/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: No Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process

Offense Date: 04/17/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

