Robertsville Middle School Wins TVA STEM Grant

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – Robertsville Middle School has been awarded a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers, Inc., a TVA retiree organization, to develop science, technology, engineering, and math education projects to help spark student interest in future careers in STEM-related fields.

Teachers across TVA’s seven-state region applied for funding of up to $5,000 for projects, and 238 applications were selected.

TVA Check

“We are excited to have this funding to support hands-on activities and programs that help students develop skills that can apply to real-world problem solving,” said Bryson Leftwich, STEM Teacher. “We want to open doors to high quality, rewarding jobs for our students, and the grant will help us introduce them to these subjects from a young age.”

Schools who are awarded grants must receive their power from a local power company served by TVA. Robertsville Middle School is served by Oak Ridge Electric Department

Robertsville Middle School will use the grant to start a business STEM program for students to learn graphic design, communication with community partners, time management, financial management, and manufacturing of textiles.

“TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and IT professionals,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “It’s inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation.”

Since 2018, TVA and BVI have awarded nearly $5 million in STEM grants to support local education.

A full list of grant recipients, and information on how to apply for a future STEM grant can be found at www.tvastem.com.

