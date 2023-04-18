Robert George Bardorf (Bob), 87

Robert George Bardorf (Bob) died on April 17th, 2023 in Oak Ridge, TN at the age of 87.

Bob was born on May 4, 1935, to parents George and Florence Bardorf in the Borough of Queens, New York. He was born a salesman. Beginning his career early as a teen selling subscriptions to Look Magazine and Life Magazine. After that, he sold Fuller Brush door-to-door working his way to Oak Ridge, TN selling nuclear instruments for ORTEC.

The desire to be an entrepreneur drove Bob to take the next step in his life and opened the Oak Ridge Soup Kitchen in 1980 with his wife and business partner, Jean.

Bob was passionate about helping and treating many employees as family. His love of cooking was always appreciated at family holiday dinners and cookouts at the lake. Bob and Jean loved their schnauzers and enjoyed showing them in many dog shows. His many adventures in life included a 1976 solo trip in a 16 foot runabout from New York Harbor to Charleston, SC, canoeing the Suwannee and Buffalo Rivers, and bareboat sailing in the Caribbean.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jean; son Robert George, Jr. (Mary), daughter Alicia Claire (Dana) Youngblood; sons Doug Paul, and Gregory Peter, and step-sons Michael Kelly (Amy) and Daniel Glen (Donna) Myers. He is also survived by his younger sister Florence (Ray) Atkison. He is preceded in death by his older brother George. He is also loved and will be missed by his grandchildren Elizabeth, Jessica, Madeline, Adam, Mahala, Sam, Sarah Jane, and Allison.

In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice or the Research to Prevent Blindness, Inc. would be appreciated by the family.

