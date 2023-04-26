Roane County Schools: Student at RCHS killed in Tuesday accident

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the preliminary investigation on last night’s Roane County in Kingston’s fatal crash involving several teenagers with one being killed. The report states around 9:20 last night on Swan Pond Circle at Lakeshore Drive near The Steam Plant, a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 17-year-old juvenile was traveling eastbound on Swan Pond Circle near Lakeshore Drive, when the vehicle swerved to avoid impact with another vehicle then ran off the right side of the roadway impacting a tree then spun out coming to an uncontrolled rest in the eastbound lane of travel. The report states that the driver of the Jetta swerved to avoid another car but never made contact with it. The driver of the other vehicle continued westbound leaving the scene. The driver was not injured according to the report, but a 15-year-old was killed and died at the scene, according to the report he was not wearing a seatbelt. Two other juveniles, both 16-year-olds, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The THP report stated that everyone else was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation continues and all the juveniles are from the Kingston area and were students at Roane County High School, as the school did release a statement earlier today.

The post read as follows: “There was an accident last night that involved several of our Roane County High School students. We are saddened to report that Blazer Beaumia passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Student support

and area pastors will be available to speak with students, faculty, and staff at the school.”

