Roane County Inmate Dies While in Custody of Sheriff’s Department

On April 24, 2023, at approximately 5:15 PM the Roane County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center had an in-custody death. The victim was Timothy James Teasley (51yoa). The District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were notified. Currently, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation. The body was transported to the East Tennessee Regional Forensic Center for Autopsy.
Tags 9th Judicial District death District Attorney General inmate investigation Roane County TBI Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Check Also
TSSAA Hall of Fame celebrates Class of 2023
Nine individuals inducted in April ceremony April 20, 2023 Nine new members were inducted into …