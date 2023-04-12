Roane Commission approves raises for Sheriff’s Department personnel

After debating for about 2 hours on two resolutions the Roane County Commission last night okayed by a narrow margin of 8-to-6 to use an estimated $900,000 of Interest received on APR funding and was supposed to be used for The Debt Service fund, to send it to the general fund to support raises for the Sheriff’s Department.

All of this coming about rather quickly due to the fact that the Sheriff Jack Stockton says he has been at least nine Road deputies short over the past several months and even jail staff, as some of their employees have sought other employment elsewhere to get better pay, so he suggested that the county executive move forward with putting a resolution on the table to see if the commission would support the raises. Some Commissioners were for the raises to be implemented immediately but some wanted to wait until the full budget could be ready for passage in late June. But even after several amendments and even a chance to defer the resolutions failed twice, the motion was to go ahead and appropriate the raises for Sheriff’s Department Personnel.

Here’s how it all will now come down as far as how much each person will be seeing an increase in salaries.

for a Roane County Sheriff Deputy Currently receiving $44,700 will see an increase of $5,000 or 23% raise up to $51,000.

The sheriff’s Administrative Assistant making $39,700 currently will receive an 8.2% raise up to $43,000 annually.

the patrol captain currently receiving $57,200 will go up to $74,745 or 38% increase

SRO officers or school resource officers currently making $44,700 will increase 32% now up to $59,400.

Court security officers currently making $60,200 will go up to $80,900 for a 34% increase in salary.

The two chief Deputies will receive $97,000 up from their current rate of $79,300 or a 22% increase.

a patrol Sergeant for the sheriff’s department currently receiving $46,900 will see an increase of 32% now going up to $62,300

A patrol corporal receiving $46,000 will go up to $56,000

The commission also approved health insurance coverage for the employees and Families. Currently the Roane County government has 247 employees that are paid out of the tax base of The County revenues. One final note, the Roane Sheriff’s Department is not alone in this endeavor as neighboring police agencies have seen the same impact on their officers and being able to retain them as they move on to get better pay elsewhere.

