Rita Jo Hill Reynolds, Coalfield

Your Hugs meant the World, our little Mommy, Rita Jo Hill Reynolds, age 75 of Coalfield, Tennessee peacefully passed away to join the” Love of her Life” on April 3, 2023. She was welcomed to her Heavenly Home to be with God and Jesus.

She was born in the Coalfield Camp on August 31, 1947. She was the youngest of five children of Archie Hill and Eliza Francis Tucker Hill.

When she was five years old the family moved to a 100-hundred-acre farm in the Joyner community. She went to Coalfield School and graduated in 1965. She went on to the Tennessee School of Beauty in Harriman to become a Cosmetologist. She was visiting a friend at the Babahatchie Inn when she saw a young man. That young man would become the” Love of her Life”. She would go on to marry that young man, Lee Roy Reynolds on September 12, 1966. They were married for 50 years. They would spend many years coaching girls’ basketball, they were known by many as Coach Reynolds. They had two daughters, three granddaughters, and one grandson. Then she became known as Mom and MaMaw. Her family was her cherished accomplishment. She lived in Dayton, Ohio for many years before moving back to Coalfield, Tennessee.

She spent most of her adult life as a homemaker and caretaker to friends and family. She enjoyed reading, especially her Birds and Blooms Magazine. She enjoyed listening to the Bible on her phone. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, playing cards, coaching basketball, and traveling until health issues held her back from doing and enjoying these activities.

She is preceded in death by the “Love of her Life” Lee Roy Reynolds, her loving parents Archie Hill and Eliza Frances Tucker Hill, one brother Glenn “Sonny” Hill, her only sister Linda Lou “Judy” Hill Olinger and husband William “Bill”, her in-laws Clarence and Marie Mary Langley Reynolds, brother in laws, Arnold Johnson, Clarence Reynolds Jr and wife Pilar Nellie Reynolds, sister in laws Carolyn Goad, Baby Bitty Reynolds, Pat Reynolds and son in law Joseph Stefan Brandenburg Jr. and dear friends Lucille Miller and Jane Wilson,

She is survived by her daughters Ginger Renee Reynolds Brandenburg, Cynthia “Cindy” Gwen Reynolds Harvey, Amber Jo Brandenburg and fiancé Connor McNew, Jade Renee “Bug” Brandenburg and fiancé Andrew Mickles, Autumn Francis Harvey, Joseph Lee “JoeJoe” Brandenburg, brothers Douglas and Beverly Hill, Larry, and Wanda Hill, sister in laws Alene Hill, Betty Johnson, Mary Fitzpatrick and Jim, Julie Swicegood, and David, brother in laws Joseph Reynolds, and William Reynolds and Angie, special friends Mary Jackson, Bobby Monday, and Michelle Christofalos, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with Pastor Lonnie Cook and Rev. Cynthia Harvey officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton.

