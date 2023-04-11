Richard Shawn Green, Oliver Springs

Richard Shawn Green, age 37, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on April 10, 2023, at his home.

He is proceeded in death by his father; Matthew F. Green, granddad, and grandma; Verdon and Barbara Green, granddad, and grandma; Hence and Louella Mitchell.

He is survived by his mother; Debbie Mitchell Green of Oliver Springs, brother; Matthew N. Green (Crystal Rice), nephews; Matthew A. Green and Andrew Q. Green of Harriman, aunts; Barbara Tucker of Oliver Springs, and Liz Mitchell of Oak Ridge, cousins; Melissa Swisher (Searle) of Oliver Springs, Monica Ellis (Luke) of Kingston, Timothy Collins of Oliver Springs, Ciera Swisher of Oliver Springs, uncles; James Green of Westel, Dennis Mitchell of Arlington, TX, Gary Mitchell of Claxton, special friends; Corey Wilson of Oak Ridge, Matt Mountain of Oliver Springs, and Monica Ellis (also his cousin) of Kingston.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm at East Fork Cemetery in Oak Ridge with Bruce Holt officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral is honored to serve the Green family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

