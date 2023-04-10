Rhodelia Henegar Taylor, 94

Rhodelia Henegar Taylor, age 94, departed this life on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, to meet Jesus and be reunited with her many loved ones.

Preceded in death was the love of her life, Harry L. Taylor, and son, Thomas Taylor. Her parents Vernon and Laura Henegar. Brothers and sisters, Lloyd, Charles, James, Edward ‘Eddie’ Henegar. Thelma Sellars, Hazel Elrod Barnes, Dorothy Lawson Dodson, And Margie Massengill. And a whole host of other relatives!

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Taylor and Denny Dennison, Judith Taylor; son, Bill, and Brenda Taylor., daughter in law, Joan Taylor Hawkins. Grandchildren, Shawn and Kathy Dennison, Micah and Kim Dennison, Andrea Taylor and Scott Floyd, Nikki Taylor Garrison, Cassidy Taylor. Great-grandchildren Drew and Shelby Stooksbury, Jamie Woodward, Dr. Michael and Matthew Dennison, Karlie and Justin Harrell, Mary and Adam Lambert, Lexie and Nick Floyd, Norah, and Cara Dennison., Great Great Grandchildren are Avery Mae Stiooksbury, Bennett, and Canyon Harrell!

Rhodelia was known to many as the “Hardees Lady” from being a hostess in her semi-retirement. She served on the board of Trumpets Of Judah Global Ministries until her death. She had been for many years a member of the Eastern Star Lodge. She was a blue ribbon horse show winner in her older years and enjoyed her church, fishing, cooking, and the antics of her grands, great grand, and great-great-grandchildren. She was very active in her latter years enjoying life until her departure. Most importantly she served the Lord from a very young age and never lost confidence in Jesus and His Word! She was an encourager to others always! Many thanks goes to her private nurses, Kendyl, Sandra, and Robin. Also, others who served her before!! We will see you soon, Mom!

Graveside Service: 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...