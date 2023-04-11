Renee Rainey Griffith, Petros

Renee Rainey Griffith, age 83 of Petros passed away on April 8, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leighton & Jessie Rainey; brothers Ralph & Raymond and Robert Rainey.

She is survived by her children Robby & Carolyn Foster, Jeanie & Edward Swanger, Randy Foster all of Petros; grandchildren Felicia (Swanger) Chadwell, Jessica (Swanger) Conlon, Sunny Brown, and Savannah Human, Josh & Amber Foster; great-grandchildren Kendi & Ian Chadwell, Belle, Rommel, Malloree Conlon, Eli, Addie, Neyland, Novalee, Lydia, Abrie, Buckly, RJ and Brayden and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Tony Cathey officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Renee Rainey Griffith.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Renee Rainey Griffith, of Petros, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...