Renee Rainey Griffith, Petros

News Department 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 23 Views

Renee Rainey Griffith, age 83 of Petros passed away on April 8, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leighton & Jessie Rainey; brothers Ralph & Raymond and Robert Rainey.

She is survived by her children Robby & Carolyn Foster, Jeanie & Edward Swanger, Randy Foster all of Petros; grandchildren Felicia (Swanger) Chadwell, Jessica (Swanger) Conlon, Sunny Brown, and Savannah Human, Josh & Amber Foster; great-grandchildren Kendi & Ian Chadwell, Belle, Rommel, Malloree Conlon, Eli, Addie, Neyland, Novalee, Lydia, Abrie, Buckly, RJ and Brayden and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Tony Cathey officiating.  Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Renee Rainey Griffith.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Renee Rainey Griffith, of Petros, please visit our flower store.

About News Department

Check Also

Richard Shawn Green, Oliver Springs

Richard Shawn Green, age 37, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on April 10, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: