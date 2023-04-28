Registration Now Open for ORCA 2023 Summer Session

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 28, 2023) – The Oak Ridge City Aquatics (ORCA) program is currently accepting new swimmers for the 2023 summer session. Tryouts will be held Tuesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. for new swimmers.

The program is scheduled to begin June 5 and will run through July 29. Practices are held Monday through Thursday with morning and evening times available.

Children signing up for ORCA must be at least 6 years old. Teens under the age of 18 are also welcome. The only prerequisite is the ability to swim at least 50 yards freestyle unassisted. Swim team registration is available online at https://oakridgecityaquatics.swimtopia.com/ or at the Civic Center front desk. The swim team fee is $180 and includes a suit, swim cap and T-shirt.

For more information on aquatics programs and facilities, contact the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 or visit orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.

