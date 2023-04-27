Priscilla J. Nelson Underdown, 79

Priscilla J. Nelson Underdown, age 79, passed away comfortably Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Priscilla was a wonderful stay-at-home wife & mother when her children were young. Once they had grown, she entered the workforce as a merchandiser for American Greetings.

Priscilla was preceded in death by father, Clayton Nelson; mother, Cleo Nelson; and sister, Joanne Hackney.

Survivors include husband, Larry Underdown; son, Kevin Underdown; daughter, Cheryl Alina Myers; grandchildren, Leah H. Myers, Rachel E. Myers, and Brandon Wallace; and great-grandson, John Duane Wilder.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Ridge for their constant support and the staff of Methodist Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter at www.friendsoforas.org.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...