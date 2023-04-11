Peggy Corder Walden, 92

In the very early hours of Good Friday, April 7, 2023, our precious Peggy Corder Walden, age 92 years, took her last breath on this earth and her first breath in the Presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!

She was Beloved Wife to Paul Walden for 71 years, and a Wonderful Mother to daughters, Debbie Walden Lewis (Son-in-Law, Lanny) and Paula Walden. She leaves behind Grandsons, Robert Lewis (wife, Molly), James Lewis (wife, Natasha), Grand Children, Nathaniel Metcalf (Katie), Kyrtis Lewis, Kyra Lewis, Isaac Lewis (Sky, and Great Granddaughter, Sylvia Faye), Rayne Lewis Botello (Rodney), Belle, Olivia, and Sadie.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and previously Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and leaves behind more friends than can be counted or mentioned here.

She never met a stranger and I don’t think there was a soul on this earth that didn’t like her immediately upon meeting her. She was thoughtful and kind to everyone and she will be missed by so many of us.

Peggy was born near Parkers Lake Kentucky on December 19, 1930, to parents, Ernie Corder and Louise Souleyrette Corder and had a younger brother, James Ernest Corder. She leaves behind nieces, nephews, and cousins in the related families of Walker, Corder, Souleyrette, and Creekmore.

The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge (163 N. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830) on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a Celebration of Life to begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Steve McDonald officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Walden family. www.sharpfh.com.

