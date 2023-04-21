Paul Wayne “Pete” Stinnett, Harriman

Mr. Paul Wayne “Pete” Stinnett, age 75 passed Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his home in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on December 16, 1947, to Clint and Elizabeth Stinnett in Kingston, Tennessee. He was a criminal investigator for 13 years and retired from the Kingston City Police Department. He was of the Church of God Faith. Mr. Stinnett was in the U.S. Marines as well as the U.S. Army. He retired from the military as Sergeant 1st class. He also initiated the DARE Program in the Roane County school system. He is preceded in death by his parents Clint and Elizabeth Stinnett; stepmother Geneva Stinnett; daughter Jacqueline Rucker; sister Betty Thomas; and his brother Stewart (Sonny) Stinnett.

He is survived by:

Wife of 45 years: Mary Louise Stinnett of Harriman, Tennessee

Daughter: Paula Louise Stinnett of Harriman, Tennessee

Son: Frankie Stinnett (Sophia) of Kingston, Tennessee

4 Grandchildren: Joshua & Jasmyn Stinnett, Andrea Ladd, Alexandria Stinnett.

6 Great Grandchildren: Kiari, Jackson, Jayci, Liliana, Kain & Bowden

Niece/ Sister: Cathy Ann Woodell of Harriman, Tennessee

The family has made cremation arrangements at this time. Service information will be announced at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Paul Wayne “Pete” Stinnett.

