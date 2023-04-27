Park rangers searching for missing man near Deep Creek

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for a 69-year-old man in the Deep Creek area of the park. Gordon Kaye from Tampa, FL was last seen in the lower loop of Deep Creek Campground on Saturday, April 22. His family reported him missing yesterday, April 26.

Kaye is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 200+ pounds. He may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Anyone who saw Kaye or has information about his whereabouts is asked to please contact Great Smoky Mountains National Park Dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...