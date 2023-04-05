Pamela Suzette Cofer Simpson, Rockwood

Mrs. Pamela Suzette Cofer Simpson, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was born June 26, 1962, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She loved her family fiercely and always met you with a smile and a hug. Pam was of the Baptist Faith. She previously worked at Lowes in Harriman and volunteered at Ridge View Elementary School in Rockwood and throughout her children’s growing up years, she was “The Classroom, Sports, Band and Color Guard, and Everyone’s Mom”. She enjoyed gardening, loved flowers, and loved all animals, taking in any strays that wandered in. She loved the Great Smoky Mountains and enjoyed trips to Cades Cove. Her favorite thing was spending time with her granddaughter, Audrey. She was so proud of her and loved being there to cheer her on in softball. Pam was a kind soul, always there to brighten your day, and touched so many lives. She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Jimmy Cofer; grandparents, James & Grace Cofer and Roscoe & Bella Lemons; and her aunt, Sharon Cofer and her uncle Larry Cofer.

Survivors include:

Husband of 42 years: John Simpson

Daughter: Lacey Rose Simpson Williams (Jasper)

Son: Cody Simpson (Jessica)

Granddaughter & Her Sunshine: Audrey Harper Williams

Grandson: Joshua Williams

Mother: Mary Kate Cofer

Sister: Joy Belle Burrows (Bill)

Brother-in-law: Kenneth Simpson & Family

Sisters-in-law: Donna Carver & Family

Cindy Robinson & Family

Uncle: Alvin Cofer

Aunts: Tootsie & Family

Susie & Family

Helen & Family

Martha Jo & Family

Phyllis & Family

And several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many special friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Danny Jenkins officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 12:00 noon in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made for scholarship fund for her granddaughter, Audrey Williams at T.V.A. Employees Federal Credit Union.

