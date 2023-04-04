Overturned Truck on I-40 Detours Traffic

Interstate 40 eastbound was shut down early this morning after an overturned truck crash at the 343-mile marker around 2:00 AM Monday morning. Traffic was detoured off at Westel Road over to Highway 70 and then through Rockwood for about 3 hours until the wreckage was cleaned up by Cox’s Wrecker Service. Sources at the scene said the driver was not seriously injured and the cargo inside the semi was sporting equipment. The interstate was reopened around 5:00 AM this morning and no other vehicles were involved.
