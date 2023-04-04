Overturned Truck on I-40 Detours Traffic

Dudley Evans 1 min ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

Interstate 40 eastbound was shut down early this morning after an overturned truck crash at the 343-mile marker around 2:00 AM Monday morning. Traffic was detoured off at Westel Road over to Highway 70 and then through Rockwood for about 3 hours until the wreckage was cleaned up by Cox’s Wrecker Service. Sources at the scene said the driver was not seriously injured and the cargo inside the semi was sporting equipment. The interstate was reopened around 5:00 AM this morning and no other vehicles were involved.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. April 8th

Veteran Charlie Orr shows a picture of him during the early days of Oak Ridge. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: