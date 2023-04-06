ORHS Automotive & Welding Students to Compete Locally at Top Wrench

Over 50 Oak Ridge High School (ORHS) students will compete against their east Tennessee peers at the 31st Annual Top Wrench Competition on Thursday, April 6, at Crown College in Powell, Tenn. Students will showcase their automotive repair, wheel changing, welding and custom paint skills through hands-on competition. Winning teams are awarded cash prizes and scholarships.

The competition will feature the following challenges and contests:

Static Engine Challenge Computer Control Car Challenge Pit Crew Challenge Welding/Fabrication Contest Technical Welding Contest Live Welding Contest Custom Paint Contest Valve Cover Race

Top Wrench is a non-profit vocational program developed for high school students as an introduction to team building and basic technical skills as they prepare for careers in the automotive field.

